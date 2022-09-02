The Conversation: Jobs we wish we had (and you will too)
- Dave Cohen of the DLNR's Division of Aquatic Resources helped raise almost a million sea urchins to combat aggressive seaweed in Hawaiʻi waters | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers Megan Porter and Becky Chong explore the vast array of lava tubes below our feet on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
- Maui-born cartoonist and illustrator R. Kikuo Johnson talks about the decade-long process that went into his new graphic novella, "No One Else" | Full Story
- Co-writer and co-director of "Lilo & Stitch" Chris Sanders, also the voice of Stitch, shares the secret ingredient to making an instant classic | Full Story