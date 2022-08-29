Donate
The Conversation: Living with polio; Long-term concerns around Red Hill water contamination

Published August 29, 2022 at 1:04 PM HST
  • Former Honolulu councilmember and polio survivor Leigh Wai Doo on the impact of the life-long disease as the polio virus rebounds in the US
  • Task & Purpose reporter Haley Britzky covers concerns among military families about the long-term health consequences of contaminated water
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore on the shifting attitudes towards local resorts importing exotic animals | Full Story
  • Stuntman Nito Larioza talks about the most harrowing stunts of his decades-long career

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
