The Conversation: 50 years of the Honolulu Marathon; Small businesses may benefit from Inflation Reduction Act
- President and CEO of the Honolulu Marathon Jim Barahal reflects on the 50th anniversary of the race and anticipates more Japanese runners
- Head of the Small Business Administration Isabella Guzman discusses benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jendra shares new information on Katherine Kealoha's court appeal | Full Story
- Eevee Hill and Dr. Anil Rama describe the sleepless nights of an insomniac. Find more from HPR's Sleep Week series here | Full Story
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi explains the new track of land up for sale from the Liliʻuokalani Trust | Full Story