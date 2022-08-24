The Conversation: Agriculture grants for home gardeners; Health impact of irregular work schedules
- Sharon Hurd of the state Department of Agriculture describes the federal grants aimed at supporting small-scale gardeners and food security
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow gives us a closer look at the two new charter schools opening up this fall | Full Story
- HPR's Morning Edition host Derrick Malama, as well as Dr. Indira Gurubhagavatula of Penn Medicine and Dr. Imelda Wong of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, describes the way working the night shift impacts your health. Find more from HPR's Sleep Week series here
- Local artists Charles Valaroso and Crissia Vaughn share their new exhibit "Illusion and Reality" at Honolulu's Downtown Art Center