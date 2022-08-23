The Conversation: HMSA cuts back office footprint; Sleep's role in supporting the immune system
- Mark Mugiishi of the Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association discusses the move toward a hybrid-remote office
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell gives us a closer look at the contracts involved in the Maui corruption scandal in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon describes the partnership between Hele-On and the National Safe Place network to protect keiki | Full Story
- Integrative sleep physician Dr. Valerie Cacho of SleepLifeMed explains the effect of sleep on the immune system. Find more from HPR's Sleep Week series here
- OceanFest's Jim Fulton and surfer Joey Cabell prepare to debut their film "Joey Cabell: The Legend of Surf" at the Hawaiʻi Theater