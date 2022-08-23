Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: HMSA cuts back office footprint; Sleep's role in supporting the immune system

Published August 23, 2022 at 1:03 PM HST
doctor_room.jpg
University of Hawaii John A Burns School of Medicine
/
  • Mark Mugiishi of the Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association discusses the move toward a hybrid-remote office
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell gives us a closer look at the contracts involved in the Maui corruption scandal in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon describes the partnership between Hele-On and the National Safe Place network to protect keiki | Full Story
  • Integrative sleep physician Dr. Valerie Cacho of SleepLifeMed explains the effect of sleep on the immune system. Find more from HPR's Sleep Week series here
  • OceanFest's Jim Fulton and surfer Joey Cabell prepare to debut their film "Joey Cabell: The Legend of Surf" at the Hawaiʻi Theater

Tags

The Conversation Health Carechildrenfilmsports
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
More Episodes