Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Containing Big Island wildfire; Beating back-to-school traffic

Published August 16, 2022 at 12:38 PM HST
big island leilani fire
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
/
Leilani fire on Hawaiʻi Island on Aug. 11, 2022.

Tags

The Conversation environmentDepartment of TransportationtourismElection
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes