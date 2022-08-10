Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Inflation impacts restaurants and bars; Windward restaurant gets creative with noodles

Published August 10, 2022 at 12:41 PM HST
adela's country eatery noodles.jpg
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Assorted noodles at Adela's Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe.
  • Doug Harris of the Harris Group describes the impact of inflation on Hawaiʻi's bars and restaurants
  • Adela Visitacion and Richard Chan of Adela's Country Eatery in Kāneʻohe serve noodles made with ulu, kalo, moringa
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair explains why Pacific Islanders lack access to kidney transplants | Full Story
  • Honokaʻa High School seniors Kaiya Lawrence-Spencer, Justin Cootey, and Derek Gomes, and junior Ikeʻao Kapeliʻela share their experiences with alternative education — and their hopes for the future
  • Comedian Tig Notaro prepares for her Hawaiʻi Theatre show as part of her "Hello, Again" tour

Tags

The Conversation restaurantsfoodHealth CareEducationtheatre
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
More Episodes