The Conversation: Resilience during a pandemic; Rob Burns in the race for lieutenant governor
- In The Long View, contributing editor Neal Milner examines the science behind COVID resilience. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article (subscription required) here
- Honolulu Civil Beat politics and opinion editor Chad Blair delves into Christina Jedra's article about UH Task Force detecting jet fuel in Navy water after it was declared safe | Full Story
- Realtor and Local Motion founder Rob Burns pivots from the world of business to public service in the race for lieutenant governor. Find more information on the 2022 election here
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi highlights efforts to provide Hawaiian immersion classes after an important court decision
- Deloris Guttman, founder and curator of the Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum, shares stories of notable historical figures who comprise Black history in Hawaiʻi