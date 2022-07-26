The Conversation: More accused in Big Island housing scheme; Jill Tokuda makes her mark in CD2 race
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon updates us on "Operation Reverse Robin Hood," the recent housing corruption conspiracy on the Big Island | Full Story
- Congressional District 2 candidate Jill Tokuda says she'll put Hawaiʻi families first in Washington D.C. Find more coverage of the 2022 election here
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio gives us a closer look at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs | Full Story
- Danielle Irwin of the Makaha Learning Center describes how they expand career opportunities for the youth of Waianae
- Dr. Lani Park of the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Research Center receives a $700,000 grant to continue her studies on the role of structural racism in lung cancer risks