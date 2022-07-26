Donate
The Conversation: More accused in Big Island housing scheme; Jill Tokuda makes her mark in CD2 race

Published July 26, 2022 at 1:57 PM HST
hawaii doj
Tony Webster/Tony Webster
/
(c) 2020 Tony Webster
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon updates us on "Operation Reverse Robin Hood," the recent housing corruption conspiracy on the Big Island | Full Story
  • Congressional District 2 candidate Jill Tokuda says she'll put Hawaiʻi families first in Washington D.C. Find more coverage of the 2022 election here
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio gives us a closer look at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs | Full Story
  • Danielle Irwin of the Makaha Learning Center describes how they expand career opportunities for the youth of Waianae
  • Dr. Lani Park of the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Research Center receives a $700,000 grant to continue her studies on the role of structural racism in lung cancer risks

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
Emily Tom
As HPR's 2022 summer intern, Emily Tom primarily works with HPR's The Conversation.
