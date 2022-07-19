The Conversation: Assessing damage after historic south shore swell; Saving Huliheʻe Palace from strong surf
- Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno describes the coastal damage on the Big Island after a weekend of historic south shore swells
- President of The Daughters of Hawaiʻi, Manu Powers, discusses her efforts to preserve Huliheʻe Palace from the waves
- Alan Carpenter of the Department of Land and Natural Resources explains how reservations and entrance fees for visitors have improved the Diamond Head hike. Residents do not need to make reservations or pay an entrance fee
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Jessica Terrell provides insight on the push for vocational training at Hawaiʻi schools in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon gives us a closer look at the conflict over a youth drug treatment center at Grove Farm on Kauaʻi | Full Story