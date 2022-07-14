The Conversation: Reflecting on the life of Japan PM Shinzo Abe; Geochemists gather for the Goldschmidt Conference
- Daniel Martinez, chief historian of the World War II Valor of the Pacific Memorial Park at Pearl Harbor, remembers late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Hawaiʻi for the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell explains why prosecutors want harsher sentences for public corruption cases
- Senior Vice President of the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau gets ready to host thousands of scientists at the Goldschmidt Conference, the foremost annual convention for geochemists around the world
- Molokaʻi-based photographer Richie Biluan prepares for her upcoming book signing for The Carbon Almanac, an international publication on climate change