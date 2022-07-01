Donate
The Conversation: Round table talk with new Honolulu Police Chief Logan

This week we saw a ceremonial swearing-in of Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan. He's got a tough job during tough times. The landscape may have never been so difficult to navigate. We are hearing about more deadly drugs, more ghost guns, and a shortage of officers. And the Supreme Court yesterday struck down Hawaiʻi’s gun law for permits to carry firearms in public.

The department’s mission includes the values of integrity, respect, and fairness. Stray from that and we get what we got: a convicted police chief now behind bars. Does it get worse than that? Well, it probably can if we let it, so it is on us as a community to be on guard. Chief Logan joins us in the studio to answer questions.

What do you expect out of Oʻahu's new law enforcement leader? Connect with us on our talkback line: 808-792-8217 or write to talkback@HawaiiPublicRadio.org.

