The Conversation: Navigating the electric vehicle landscape; Diversifying Hawaiʻi's economy

Published May 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM HST
ev_charging_station_open_grid_scheduler_flickr.jpg
Grid Engine
/
Flickr
  • Local supporters, including Ernie Abara of the Worldwide Leaders Alliance, gathered at a victory party for Philippines President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell shares how proposed budget cuts could hurt state-run airports | Full Story
  • State Sen. Chris Lee, Chair of the Transportation Committee, supports moving Hawaiʻi toward greener energy options | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Public Radio reporter Casey Harlow explains how local partners promote local culture and sustainability | Full Story
  • Pat Loui, CEO of Omnitrak, seeks ways to help the state diversify the economy | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi resident Mary Rivera's Tagalog-speaking character Lola makes a splash in the Marvel film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" | Full Story

The Conversation Renewable EnergytourismmoviePhilippines
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes