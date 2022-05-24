Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Honua Ola on PUC decision; Reality TV fishing captain shares lessons learned

Published May 24, 2022 at 1:53 PM HST
1 HonuaOla Pano.jpg
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
/
HPR
Hū Honua Bioenergy, also known as Honua Ola, has been seeking approval for its 21.5 megawatt biomass plant in Pepeʻekeo from the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission since 2018.
  • Honua Ola President Warren Lee discusses what the energy company's options are after the Public Utilities Commission denied approval of a power purchasing agreement that sought to burn trees to produce electricity | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair shares details about Arthur "Joe" Logan, the former Hawaiʻi Adjutant General picked to be the next Honolulu Police Department police chief in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole talks about a recent visit to the Navy's Red Hill well shaft to get an update on the system flushing and the military's water conservation efforts | Full Story
  • Local photographer David Ulrich shares more about his latest book on photography "The Mindful Photographer: Awake in the World with a Camera" | Full Story
  • Josh Harris, the captain of the crew featured in "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline," chats about lessons learned while learning to catch deep-sea fish off Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story

Tags

The Conversation Renewable EnergyRed Hill fuel leak
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
