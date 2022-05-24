The Conversation: Honua Ola on PUC decision; Reality TV fishing captain shares lessons learned
- Honua Ola President Warren Lee discusses what the energy company's options are after the Public Utilities Commission denied approval of a power purchasing agreement that sought to burn trees to produce electricity | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair shares details about Arthur "Joe" Logan, the former Hawaiʻi Adjutant General picked to be the next Honolulu Police Department police chief in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole talks about a recent visit to the Navy's Red Hill well shaft to get an update on the system flushing and the military's water conservation efforts | Full Story
- Local photographer David Ulrich shares more about his latest book on photography "The Mindful Photographer: Awake in the World with a Camera" | Full Story
- Josh Harris, the captain of the crew featured in "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline," chats about lessons learned while learning to catch deep-sea fish off Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story