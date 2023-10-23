© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Body Show: Getting Through Grief

By Kathy Kozak
Published October 23, 2023 at 11:23 PM HST
Creative Commons

Grief - it's not a one time event, it's a lifelong process. Given all that's going on in the world, what can help to process the feelings of overwhelming grief in reaction to the challenges of life? Dr. Theresa Wee, a pediatrician with almost 4 decades of experience in the medical profession, shares her story of loss and finding her way through the pain to a new perspective on life. Learn how art and creativity might just be the answer for those who are dealing with the devastation of loss.

Kathy Kozak
Dr. Kathy Kozak is the host of The Body Show. Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on HPR-1.
