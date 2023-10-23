The Body Show: Getting Through Grief

Grief - it's not a one time event, it's a lifelong process. Given all that's going on in the world, what can help to process the feelings of overwhelming grief in reaction to the challenges of life? Dr. Theresa Wee, a pediatrician with almost 4 decades of experience in the medical profession, shares her story of loss and finding her way through the pain to a new perspective on life. Learn how art and creativity might just be the answer for those who are dealing with the devastation of loss.

