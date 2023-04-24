The Body Show: Author Liane Chong - Hope Inspires Strength

Life can throw us some curveballs every once in a while, but what happens when they keep on coming? How can someone stay upbeat when their loved ones receive devastating diagnoses and they are just trying to keep going? "Hope Inspires Strength" author Liane Chong shares her last few years of challenging times, and how despite all of the difficulties, she was able to chart a course that helped herself, her family, and possibly even someone else who hears her story of survival.