© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dr. Kathy Kozak Hosts The Body Show
The Body Show

The Body Show: Author Liane Chong - Hope Inspires Strength

By Kathy Kozak
Published April 24, 2023 at 5:14 PM HST
download.jpg
Amazon
/

Life can throw us some curveballs every once in a while, but what happens when they keep on coming? How can someone stay upbeat when their loved ones receive devastating diagnoses and they are just trying to keep going? "Hope Inspires Strength" author Liane Chong shares her last few years of challenging times, and how despite all of the difficulties, she was able to chart a course that helped herself, her family, and possibly even someone else who hears her story of survival.

Tags
The Body Show Perseverance
Kathy Kozak
Dr. Kathy Kozak is the host of The Body Show. Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on HPR-1.
See stories by Kathy Kozak
More Episodes