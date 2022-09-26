Donate
The Body Show: Prospective Changes to DUI laws

Published September 26, 2022 at 10:44 PM HST
Should the legal limit for blood alcohol concentration when driving be lowered? How might that keep our roadways safe and reduce the numbers of DUI’s causing accidents in the islands? Rick Collins, project director for the Hawai‘i Alcohol Policy Alliance and Thomas Billins, Acting Lieutenant for the Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division are on the show to explain why this is being considered, and the common signs that someone might not be driving well on the road.

Kathy Kozak
Dr. Kathy Kozak is the host of The Body Show. Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on HPR-1.
