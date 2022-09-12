The Body Show: Prostate Cancer

A hospitality industry consultant discusses whether Japanese visitor numbers will improve; Oʻahu's Destination Manager gives an update on the rollout of the plan to better manage visitor numbers; HPR reporter Casey Harlow discusses how Honolulu will move forward with permitting; and the daughter of a man who survived Hurricane Iniki at sea shares her father's story
Early numbers on returning kolea amid concerns of avian flu; The inspiration behind a new and expansive floral exhibition at the Honolulu Museum of Art; Ethnomusicologists investigate the role Hawaiian music plays in mental well-being of students on Moloka‘i