After Hours
After Hours: Ua Noa — with Leimomi Bong

Ua Noa Featuring Geneva AM

Published February 4, 2026 at 7:17 PM HST

Geneva AM opens the Lunar New Year with puoro, pūrākau and gospel, alt-electro. Her debut Pikipiki weaves waiata, visual storytelling and futuristic imaginaries celebrating joy and renewal.

