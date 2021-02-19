Producer, The Conversation (May 2022)

Join a team of professionals at Hawai‘i Public Radio in putting together the daily news-talk program “The Conversation.” The producer position involves pitching, researching, producing and conducting interviews with interesting people across the state: newsmakers, community and nonprofit leaders, scientists, activists, artists and others. Help find and elevate voices that may not otherwise be heard.

Primary responsibilities include following news, developments and trends around the state and making recommendations for guest segments. Part of the work also involves writing for the program, as well as audio production and control room responsibilities during the broadcast of the live daily program.

We’re looking for a high-energy self-starter who can perform a variety of duties working with a team of broadcast professionals.

QUALIFICATIONS

College degree and familiarity with public radio and Hawai‘i are required, professional journalism experience strongly preferred, especially broadcast writing. Background or experience in broadcast journalism very helpful. Excellent writing and communication skills are needed, must work well as part of a team.

DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

Reporting to the Executive Producer of The Conversation and working with another producer and the program host, you’ll help put together the editorial content and execute the production of the daily news-talk program The Conversation.

POSITION DUTIES

You’ll identify and interview subjects on important issues, trends, community concerns, events and developments around the state under the direction of the Executive Producer. This will involve pre- and post-production using Adobe Audition and audio field equipment. You’ll engineer interviews in the studio and in the field, troubleshooting audio quality issues as they occur. You’ll keep up with news, trends and topics and be able to simultaneously work on multiple projects. You’ll help write the program. You’ll coordinate with HPR reporters on long form coverage of on-going issues. In the control room, you’ll be part of a rotating team that produces the live broadcast, keeping track of time, playing credits and promotions as reflected in the program log, giving the host audio cues and selecting music beds and other relevant audio.

We’re looking for someone who’s comfortable on both sides of the microphone—both interviewing guests yourself and running the soundboard for others. You’ll have strong news judgment, an ear for broadcast and a willingness to reach out to interview subjects, while helping ensure that community voices from all of our islands are represented in our coverage. You’ll also help respond to listener questions and concerns and perform other duties as assigned.

HOW TO APPLY

Email resume and cover letter to bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org.

Hawai‘i Public Radio is an EEO employer. Position is open until filled.

