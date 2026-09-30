The Conversation: Composting program; HIFF documentary premiere
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Roger Babcock, director of the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services, explains a new composting program the city will be rolling out
- Molokaʻi residents fight to renew import restrictions aimed at keeping coconut rhinoceros beetle out
- HPR speaks with the filmmakers behind “Pili Hou,” an upcoming documentary about the search for a long-lost matriarch
- Oʻahu-based artist Jana Ireijo shares her experience as an artist chosen for the Hawaiʻi Climate Action Residency program