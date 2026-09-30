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The Conversation

The Conversation: Composting program; HIFF documentary premiere

By Robbie Dingeman, Mark Ladao, Catherine Cluett Pactol, Kevin Allen
Published September 30, 2026 at 11:20 AM HST
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A screenshot from the official trailer for "Pili Hou: Finding Helen," which will premiere as part of the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival on Oct. 31 2026.
Diane Ako
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A screenshot from the official trailer for "Pili Hou: Finding Helen," which will premiere as part of the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival on Oct. 31 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Roger Babcock, director of the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services, explains a new composting program the city will be rolling out
  • Molokaʻi residents fight to renew import restrictions aimed at keeping coconut rhinoceros beetle out
  • HPR speaks with the filmmakers behind “Pili Hou,” an upcoming documentary about the search for a long-lost matriarch
  • Oʻahu-based artist Jana Ireijo shares her experience as an artist chosen for the Hawaiʻi Climate Action Residency program
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The Conversation EnvironmentMolokaʻiInvasive SpeciesFilmArt
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Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Senior Reporter for Maui Nui. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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