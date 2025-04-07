The Conversation: Protesters rally against Trump; Trump faces off with law firm
- Thousands rallied at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Saturday to protest the actions of the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency | Full Story
- Avi Soifer, former dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law, signs an amicus brief in support of a law firm targeted by Trump | Full Story
- Blue Ocean Barns CEO Joan Salwen discusses commercializing limu kohu to help cut the methane gas generated by the cattle industry | Full Story