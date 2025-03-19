The Conversation: Trump's moves against the U.S. Institute of Peace; Domestic violence bill
- Political scientist Colin Moore reacts to the Trump administration's efforts to shutter the U.S. Institute of Peace | Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the military's proposal to put a rocket test site in a remote wildlife refuge | Full Story
- Monique Ibarra, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center, talks about a measure to impose longer prison sentences and larger fines for those who violate temporary restraining orders | Track Senate Bill 295
- Maui journalist Colleen Uechi discusses the launch of the Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative