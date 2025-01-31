The Conversation: Molokaʻi travel woes; Hawaiʻi nonprofits face funding uncertainty
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on Molokaʻi residents taking fishing boats to medical appointments after Mokulele reduced flight capacity
- Tina Andrade takes the lead as the first Native Hawaiian woman leader of Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi
- Melissa Miyashiro, CEO of Hawaiʻi Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations, discusses statewide strategies for housing stability, food security and disaster recovery under the Trump administration
- Veteran educator Debra Gibo reflects on her five decades in the classroom