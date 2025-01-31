The Conversation: Molokaʻi travel woes; Hawaiʻi nonprofits face funding uncertainty

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on Molokaʻi residents taking fishing boats to medical appointments after Mokulele reduced flight capacity

Tina Andrade takes the lead as the first Native Hawaiian woman leader of Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi

Melissa Miyashiro, CEO of Hawaiʻi Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations, discusses statewide strategies for housing stability, food security and disaster recovery under the Trump administration

Veteran educator Debra Gibo reflects on her five decades in the classroom