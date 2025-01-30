© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Public beach access; Rare eye condition on Hawaiʻi Island

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderLillian Tsang
Published January 30, 2025 at 11:10 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
freestocks.org

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Attorney David Frankel responds to a recent court ruling over public beach access at the Kahala Hotel & Resort on Oʻahu
  • Amanda Pump, CEO of Child & Family Service, discusses navigating the uncertainty around the status of federal grant funding
  • Dr. Neda Nikpoor talks about an uptick in cases of keratoconus, a rare eye condition, on Hawaiʻi Island
  • Vickie Kennedy, former president of the Northern California affiliate of the Foundation Fighting Blindness, shares what it's like to live with vision loss
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentPublic Health
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes