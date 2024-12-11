The Conversation: Avian flu; DMV allows online written tests
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Jason Omick, wildlife biologist with the Department of Land and Natural Resources, discusses the spread of avian flu in the islands
- Kim Hashiro, director of the Honolulu Department of Customer Services, walks through a new system that will allow people to complete the written portion of the driver's license test online
- Cirque du Soleil Hawaiʻi composer and musical director Evan Duffy on what audiences can expect from the upcoming performance | Full Story