The Conversation

The Conversation: Avian flu; DMV allows online written tests

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published December 11, 2024 at 11:39 AM HST
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Jason Omick, wildlife biologist with the Department of Land and Natural Resources, discusses the spread of avian flu in the islands
  • Kim Hashiro, director of the Honolulu Department of Customer Services, walks through a new system that will allow people to complete the written portion of the driver's license test online
  • Cirque du Soleil Hawaiʻi composer and musical director Evan Duffy on what audiences can expect from the upcoming performance | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
