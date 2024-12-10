The Conversation: Wastewater rate hike; Avian flu in local ducks
- Roger Babcock, director of Honolulu's Department of Environmental Services, discusses a proposal to raise wastewater fees by 115% over the next decade | Full Story
- Susan Wilkinson, founder of Susie's Duck Sanctuary, shares the first symptoms of avian flu that showed up in her flock of rescued ducks | Full Story
- Cirque du Soleil's Aaron Salā discusses the newest theatrical production in Waikīkī featuring Hawaiian arts and cultural practices | Full Story