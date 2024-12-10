© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This moment matters. Support the news, conversations and music you rely on. Contribute $10/mo to HPR. Tap to donate.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Wastewater rate hike; Avian flu in local ducks

By Catherine Cruz
Published December 10, 2024 at 11:39 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
This colorized electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 2024 shows avian influenza A virus (bird flu) particles, red/yellow, grown in cultured cells. (CDC, NIAID via AP)
AP
/
CDC, NIAID
This colorized electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 2024 shows avian influenza A virus (bird flu) particles, red/yellow, grown in cultured cells. (CDC, NIAID via AP)

  • Roger Babcock, director of Honolulu's Department of Environmental Services, discusses a proposal to raise wastewater fees by 115% over the next decade | Full Story
  • Susan Wilkinson, founder of Susie's Duck Sanctuary, shares the first symptoms of avian flu that showed up in her flock of rescued ducks | Full Story
  • Cirque du Soleil's Aaron Salā discusses the newest theatrical production in Waikīkī featuring Hawaiian arts and cultural practices | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Public HealthEntertainment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes