The Conservation: Artificial intelligence hana hou
Today on The Conversation, we're re-airing interviews that discuss how artificial intelligence is reshaping our daily lives.
- Tech journalist Matthew Gault on the growing role of artificial intelligence in journalism | 404 Media article about The Garden Island | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi journalism professor Gerald Kato on how AI could change local journalism | Full Story
- Ian Kitajima on the abilities of artificial intelligence and how it will impact our personal and work life | Full Story
- Genie app co-creator Darius Monsef on how artificial intelligence can act as a sidekick to help kids surf the web safely | Full Story
- UH Hilo biology professor Patrick Hart discusses his use of artificial intelligence to track forest bird abundance and trends | HPR's Manu Minute | Full Story