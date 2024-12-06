© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conservation: Artificial intelligence hana hou

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published December 6, 2024 at 10:46 AM HST
Creative Commons

Today on The Conversation, we're re-airing interviews that discuss how artificial intelligence is reshaping our daily lives.

  • Tech journalist Matthew Gault on the growing role of artificial intelligence in journalism | 404 Media article about The Garden Island | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi journalism professor Gerald Kato on how AI could change local journalism | Full Story
  • Ian Kitajima on the abilities of artificial intelligence and how it will impact our personal and work life | Full Story
  • Genie app co-creator Darius Monsef on how artificial intelligence can act as a sidekick to help kids surf the web safely | Full Story
  • UH Hilo biology professor Patrick Hart discusses his use of artificial intelligence to track forest bird abundance and trends | HPR's Manu Minute | Full Story
Technology Education Journalism
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he's spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio.
