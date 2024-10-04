The Conversation: Hawaiʻi civic clubs hana hou

As we come out of Hawaiian History Month, The Conversation showcases interviews with leaders of civic clubs about the stories and culture of the people of Hawaiʻi.



Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs President Dre Kalili talks about the legacy of Prince Kūhiō | Full Story

Arthur Aiu, high chief of the Royal Order of Kamehameha, shares the history and purpose of the benevolent order that has been in existence since 1865 | Full Story

Coline Aiu, the Kuhina Nui or the designated leader of the Daughters and Sons of Hawaiian Warriors, shares the history and deep roots of the genealogical society | Full Story

Manu Powers, the head of the Daughters of Hawaiʻi , talks about caring for Huliheʻe Palace in Kona and the Queen Emma Summer Palace in Honolulu | Full Story

Hawaiian music legend Marlene Sai and her sister, Yvonne Sai Ryan, talk about their passion for creating educational opportunities for Hawaiʻi's young people ahead of an upcoming Prince Kūhiō Hawaiian Civic Club event honoring their efforts | Full Story