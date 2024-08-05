© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Live broadcast from Lahaina; Harbor repairs; Tourism

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published August 5, 2024 at 10:29 AM HST
The Conversation host Catherine Cruz prepares to broadcast the show live from Lahaina on Aug. 5, 2024.
The Conversation host Catherine Cruz prepares to broadcast the show live from Lahaina on Aug. 5, 2024.

The Conversation broadcasts live from Lahaina today with a look at the community's recovery efforts.

  • Trilogy Excursions boat captain Riley Coon and Gung Ho Sailing owner Keahi Ho on the challenges they have had to overcome working out of Māʻalaea Harbor while Lahaina Harbor is out of commission
  • Lisa Paulson, executive director of the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association, on the state of the Valley Isle's tourism industry
  • Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. CEO Debbie Cabebe on available aid for people displaced by the Aug. 8 fires
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on how Lahaina's immigrant community is navigating recovery

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
