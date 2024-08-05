The Conversation: Live broadcast from Lahaina; Harbor repairs; Tourism

The Conversation broadcasts live from Lahaina today with a look at the community's recovery efforts.



Trilogy Excursions boat captain Riley Coon and Gung Ho Sailing owner Keahi Ho on the challenges they have had to overcome working out of Māʻalaea Harbor while Lahaina Harbor is out of commission

Lisa Paulson, executive director of the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association, on the state of the Valley Isle's tourism industry

Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. CEO Debbie Cabebe on available aid for people displaced by the Aug. 8 fires

HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on how Lahaina's immigrant community is navigating recovery

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

