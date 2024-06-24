The Conversation: Historic property insurance; Saving Kauaʻi's birds

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Kevin Sullivan, vice president at National Trust Insurance Services, on what historic property owners need to know about the current insurance landscape | Webinar

Cali Crampton, program manager of the Kauaʻi Forest Bird Recovery Project, on mosquito control efforts to save endangered birds

HPR Reporter Cassie Ordonio on what will happen to gifted artifacts from FestPAC

Maui-based educator and textile artist Chenta Laury on the techniques she used to create her new exhibit "Adaptive Frameworks"