The Conversation: Hawaiʻi hosts FestPAC; French interpreters
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote talks about the need for local food banks to become more resilient during disasters | Full Story
- Shelly Lowe, the head of the National Endowment for the Humanities, shares the latest initiatives to connect the Pacific Island community as the Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture gets underway
- Malia Schlesser from Alliance Française of Hawaiʻi on French language and culture in the islands and at FestPAC
- Filmmaker and former Hawaiʻi resident Brett Wagner discusses his new feature film, "The Big Bend" | Kahala showings