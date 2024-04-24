The Conversation: Marc Benioff; Water access for Camp Erdman

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



HPR's Russell Subiono on community reaction to an NPR reporter's revelations about billionaire Marc Benioff's land acquisitions in Waimea

YMCA President and CEO Greg Waibel on the scramble to keep water access for the popular Camp Erdman through the summer

HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on how sea level rise is changing the way researchers think about tsunamis

