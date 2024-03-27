The Conversation: Fatal bicycle crash; Paniolo lūʻau

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Eduardo Hernandez, advocacy director for the Hawaii Bicycling League, on the recent crash that killed an elderly couple out for a ride on their bicycles near their home in ʻEwa Beach

HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on the development of sustainable aviation fuel

Ron Romano, the executive director of the U.S. Tennis Association's Hawaiʻi chapter, on whether pickleball players and tennis players can learn to live with one another

Turtle Bay Resort manager Joey Woofter on the hotel's one-of-a-kind paniolo lūʻau