The Conversation: Fatal bicycle crash; Paniolo lūʻau
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Eduardo Hernandez, advocacy director for the Hawaii Bicycling League, on the recent crash that killed an elderly couple out for a ride on their bicycles near their home in ʻEwa Beach
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on the development of sustainable aviation fuel
- Ron Romano, the executive director of the U.S. Tennis Association's Hawaiʻi chapter, on whether pickleball players and tennis players can learn to live with one another
- Turtle Bay Resort manager Joey Woofter on the hotel's one-of-a-kind paniolo lūʻau