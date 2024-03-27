© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kauaʻi: HPR-1 (89.9 KIPL) is off the air due to a power outage. Our digital streams are not affected.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Fatal bicycle crash; Paniolo lūʻau

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published March 27, 2024 at 11:34 AM HST
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Eduardo Hernandez, advocacy director for the Hawaii Bicycling League, on the recent crash that killed an elderly couple out for a ride on their bicycles near their home in ʻEwa Beach
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on the development of sustainable aviation fuel
  • Ron Romano, the executive director of the U.S. Tennis Association's Hawaiʻi chapter, on whether pickleball players and tennis players can learn to live with one another
  • Turtle Bay Resort manager Joey Woofter on the hotel's one-of-a-kind paniolo lūʻau
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
