The Conversation: New satellite to collect wildfire data; Pickleball on Big Island
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Robert Wright, director of the Hawaiʻi Institute of Geophysics and Planetology, on a new satellite set to deploy from the International Space Station that will provide data on volcanic eruptions and wildfires
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on what benefits are available to COFAcitizens
- Hawaiʻi County Parks and Recreation Department Director Maurice Messina on efforts to meet pickleball demand on the Big Island
- Director Christine Yoo on her new documentary “26.2 to Life,” which follows three inmates facing life sentences who take up marathon running while behind bars