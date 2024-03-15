The Conversation: Oʻahu history hana hou
Today we're revisiting some of our favorite interviews about significant places and moments in Oʻahu’s storied past.
- Ron Cianfarani, the final Makapu’u Lighthouse keeper, reflects on his past service | Full Story
- Chuck Merkel, executive director of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum, speaks about the USS Bowfin's celebrated service and place in naval history | Full Story
- Retired University of Hawaiʻi professor Joyce Chinen explains the historical significance of "Himeyuri and Hawaii," an exhibit at UH West Oʻahu about a group of Okinawan women memorialized for their sacrifices during World War II | Full Story
- Paula Rath talks to The Conversation about the creation of Palama Settlement, a safe haven for keiki and kūpuna for more than 100 years | Full Story
- Thespian Craig Howes becomes the 19th-century physician William Hillebrand from Queen's Medical Center to discuss Hillebrand's passion for botany and his contributions to the Foster Botanical Garden | Full Story