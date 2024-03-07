The Conversation: Women in the Navy; How to avoid shark bites
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Chief Warrant Officer Asia White on what it's like to serve in the Navy today, exactly 30 years since the Navy allowed women to serve on combat ships
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on restoration efforts of 60 fishponds across Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- Dr. Steven Minaglia on new research that offers insights on how to avoid cookiecutter shark bites while swimming in open waters
- Kathleen Young, executive director of Mānoa Valley Theatre on the Oʻahu premiere of the award-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen