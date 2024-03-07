© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Women in the Navy; How to avoid shark bites

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published March 7, 2024 at 11:09 AM HST
Commander R.L. Smith, inspects the Women's Reserve personnel with Lieutenant Jean Fontain, USN(W), August 1949.
National Archives
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Chief Warrant Officer Asia White on what it's like to serve in the Navy today, exactly 30 years since the Navy allowed women to serve on combat ships
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on restoration efforts of 60 fishponds across Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • Dr. Steven Minaglia on new research that offers insights on how to avoid cookiecutter shark bites while swimming in open waters
  • Kathleen Young, executive director of Mānoa Valley Theatre on the Oʻahu premiere of the award-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen
The Conversation U.S. NavyHistoryEnvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
