The Conversation; Invasive species on military land; Lānaʻi history
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote covers push back from lawmakers over a budget request to fund the state's defense in a youth-led climate lawsuit | Full Story
- Kapua Kawelo, natural resource manager with U.S. Army's DPW Environmental Division, Natural Resources Program on efforts to combat invasive species on military land
- Shelly Preza, executive director of the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center, says their new exhibit pays tribute to Japanese immigrants who came to work on the island's pineapple plantation
- Tony Meredith and Melanie LaPatin, world champions in ballroom Latin dancing, say competition could be stiff at this weekend's Aloha Ball Dance in Waikīkī