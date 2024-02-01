The Conversation; Invasive species on military land; Lānaʻi history

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote covers push back from lawmakers over a budget request to fund the state's defense in a youth-led climate lawsuit | Full Story

Kapua Kawelo, natural resource manager with U.S. Army's DPW Environmental Division, Natural Resources Program on efforts to combat invasive species on military land

Shelly Preza, executive director of the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center, says their new exhibit pays tribute to Japanese immigrants who came to work on the island's pineapple plantation

Tony Meredith and Melanie LaPatin, world champions in ballroom Latin dancing, say competition could be stiff at this weekend's Aloha Ball Dance in Waikīkī