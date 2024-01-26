The Conversation: U.S. Rep. Tokuda on 2024 goals; Invasive species
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda talks about her first year in Washington and priorities for 2024
- HPR's Mark Ladao on what this legislative session means for invasive species prevention and local agriculture
- Hawaiʻi State librarian Stacey Aldrich celebrates Louis Braille, the man behind Braille code
- Ruban Nielson, frontman of the New Zealand rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra, on his ties to Hawaiʻi