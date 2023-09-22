The Conversation: Timeshares important to Maui's Oct. 8 opening; Women's world discus champion
- Jerry Gibson, CEO of the Hawaiʻi Hotel Alliance, believes it is the timeshare segment that will lead recovery for Maui's visitor industry
- Researchers Chanel Yee and Dustin Palos are Tree Canopy View Fellows studying the importance of urban forests and trees in our communities
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn covers safety measures for survivors planning to reenter the burn zone in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Honolulu-born track and field standout Laulauga Tausaga made history this summer, becoming the first U.S. woman to win a World Championship in the discus throw
- HPR's Dave Lawrence shares a Road Story about Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzman who is headlining "Grateful Mantra," a two-day benefit concert at The Porter Pavilion in Kīlauea on Kauaʻi. The concert also features Hawaiʻi's Stephen Inglis and the band Kanekoa | Full Story