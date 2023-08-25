The Conversation: Wildfire impacts on Maui's economy; Musician Taimane raises money for Valley Isle
- University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization economist Carl Bonham discusses the analysis and outlook in the works for Maui's economy
- Ukulele virtuoso Taimane talks about her upcoming "Hawaiki: A Musical and Theatrical Odyssey" show at Hawaiʻi Theatre and raising money for Valley Isle residents
- Kauaʻi author Chris Cook shares what he was surprised to learn while doing research for his new book, "Kaua‘i: A History"