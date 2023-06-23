The Conversation: Experts discuss Hawai'i schools' mandatory active shooter drills

It was a little more than a year ago that a man walked into a Texas elementary school and shot and killed 19 children and two teachers.

The heartbreak of that day haunts the nation as a little more than a decade ago, in Sandy Hook, 20 elementary school children and six staffers died at the hands of a gunman.

The Conversation's Catherine Cruz with guests Randy Tanaka, (left), the DOE Assistant Superintendent for the Office of Facilities and Operations and Erica Yamauchi, (right), the co-lead for the Hawai‘i chapter of Moms Demand Action.

This month, Gov. Josh Green signed a law mandating active shooter drills in Hawaiʻi schools. Act 53 requires that the Department of Education work with community organizations to develop and implement the training at all state-affiliated public and charter schools.

The Conversation's panel discussion about active shooter drills featured the following guests with host Catherine Cruz.



Randy Tanaka is the Department of Education assistant superintendent for facilities and operations. He is in charge of the construction and maintenance of school facilities and security.

Erica Yamauchi is a volunteer and co-leader of the Hawai'i chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She also serves as the director of communications for the governor's Office of Wellness and Resilience.



