The Conversation: Portrait of Queen Liliʻuokalani Hana Hou

In this Hana Hou show, we revisit our stories about Queen Liliʻuokalani's official portrait traveling from Hawaiʻi to the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., for an exhibit on display through February 2024.



Queen Liliʻuokalani portrait travels to the National Portrait Gallery | Full Story



Smithsonian exhibit connects island experiences during U.S. imperialism | Full Story



Queen Liliʻuokalani's portrait debuts in Washington, D.C. | Full Story



Political historian reviews exhibit about American imperialism in 1898 | Full Story

Quick links to this series: