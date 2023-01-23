The Conversation: Gov. Green's inaugural State of the State; The meaning of 'local'
- HPR's Bill Dorman provides commentary after Gov. Josh Green's first State of the State address, listing housing and tax credits as his main priorities | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton gives a Reality Check on the $1 billion business of hydrogen power | Full Story
- The 120th anniversary of the arrival of Korean workers to Hawaiʻi’s plantations was marked by celebration and art curated by the Korean American Foundation
- Author Jessica Machado explores her local identity in her memoir "Local"