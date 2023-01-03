Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Dept. of Ag awards $2.7M to small farmers; Big Island women's leadership workshop

By Catherine Cruz,
Sabrina BodonStephanie Han
Published January 3, 2023 at 2:49 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
purple_maia_farming.jpg
Purple Maiʻa
/
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon talks to Tia Roberts Hartsock, the director of the nation's first Office of Wellness and Resilience, about the office's focus and future plans | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation agricultureHealth Carewomenlaborleadership
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
See stories by Sabrina Bodon
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer of The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
More Episodes