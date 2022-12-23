The Conversation: State looking to invest in Hilo Medical Center; Homesharing potential solution for housing crunch

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense discusses the aftermath of the recent storm that hit the Big Island and Maui; UH's Esports Director shares what being named the nation's top collegiate program means to the school; Waimānalo Limu Hui talks about efforts to restore a turtle pond and revive limu growth in the area; Islander Sake Brewery reflects on its first two years in business and making it through the pandemic

