The Conversation: Health effects of Maunaloa vog; Kakaʻako's salt history

The Conversation's hana hou show discusses how a Big Island Fentanyl Task Force notes high rate of fentanyl abuse and the need to warn youth; a grieving parent of a 14-year-old who died from fentanyl resolves to help others; an executive director of High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area reveals threat of fentanyl; how Drug Enforcement Agency emphasizes public education on fentanyl; Kauaʻi foundation director's take on substance abuse

