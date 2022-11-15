The Conversation: Kauai prisons roll out community transition program; Jewelry business Depo Market helps autistic professionals
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon discusses Kauai's new program to help inmates exit prisons and enter community
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kevin Dayton reports on sexual assaults in Oahu Women's Correctional Center
- Tiffany and Chris Chou, siblings and jewelry business partners of Depo Market help autistic professionals
- Sam Choy’s ‘ULU Cookbook, Hawaii’s Breadfruit Recipes focuses on the many ways to enjoy 'ulu