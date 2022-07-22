Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Roundtable with DOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi and BOE Chair Bruce Voss

Published July 22, 2022 at 12:57 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
keith hayashi bruce voss
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
/
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Board of Education Chair Bruce Voss, left, and Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on July 22, 2022.

With the new school year just around the corner, we checked in with Hawaiʻi Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Board of Education Chair Bruce Voss. They answered your questions about masking, mental health, the teacher shortage and more.

The BOE selected Hayashi as superintendent in May after his term as interim superintendent. Gov. David Ige appointed Voss as chairperson in June, but Voss has been on the board since 2016. They're both gearing up to keep students safe and healthy. Hawaiʻi's public school students begin returning to classrooms on Monday, Aug. 1.

What are your concerns for the coming school year? Connect with us on our talkback line: 808-792-8217 or write to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

Tags

The Conversation Department of EducationEducation
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes