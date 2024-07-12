Tower of Power's Emilio Castillo - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - July 2024
HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back longtime guest Emilio Castillo from Tower of Power.
The sax legend and founder of the band is also a gifted storyteller, and shares fun memories with Dave ahead of their return to Hawaiʻi at the Blue Note July 19 & 20.
In this fun chat, Dave offers Emilio a chance to share memories in a concert poster flashback session!
Have fun with a couple of cool video flashbacks of Dave and Emilio talking story:
2019:
2018:
2010: