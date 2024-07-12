© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Tower of Power's Emilio Castillo - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - July 2024

By Dave Lawrence
Published July 12, 2024 at 5:47 PM HST
jon r. luini / chime

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back longtime guest Emilio Castillo from Tower of Power.

The sax legend and founder of the band is also a gifted storyteller, and shares fun memories with Dave ahead of their return to Hawaiʻi at the Blue Note July 19 & 20.

jon r. luini / chime

In this fun chat, Dave offers Emilio a chance to share memories in a concert poster flashback session!

Have fun with a couple of cool video flashbacks of Dave and Emilio talking story:

2019:

2018:

2010:

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
